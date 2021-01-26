General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $8.70. General Finance shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 5,742 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get General Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of 144.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,583.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.