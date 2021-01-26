General Mills, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

General Mills has raised its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

