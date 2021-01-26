Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

