goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of EHMEF opened at $78.24 on Monday. goeasy has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.