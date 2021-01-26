Golden Green Inc. Invests $603,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. 4,492,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

