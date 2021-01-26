Golden Green Inc. Invests $603,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. 4,492,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.