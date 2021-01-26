Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ASML by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in ASML by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $567.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $573.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.40 and its 200-day moving average is $413.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

