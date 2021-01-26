Golden Green Inc. Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $5,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

