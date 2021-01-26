Grace & White Inc. NY Has $9.60 Million Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,402 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf comprises 2.0% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.42% of Callaway Golf worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. 1,584,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

