Graft Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $191,233.28 and approximately $377.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.35 or 0.00424667 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

