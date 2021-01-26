Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

