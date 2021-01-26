GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of GSX Techedu from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.14.

NYSE GSX opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.20 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

