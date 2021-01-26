Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 180 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Autohome were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.