Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 5,015 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of KLAC opened at $308.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.