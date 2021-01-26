Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 19,590 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

