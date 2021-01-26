Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 350 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

