Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

VLO stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,979.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

