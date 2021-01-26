Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,236 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 160,122 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 890,897 shares of company stock valued at $45,806,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

