Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 401.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up approximately 1.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of NetEase by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 29.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTES opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $128.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

