Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

