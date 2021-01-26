H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.