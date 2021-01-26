H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of FUL traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 3,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.