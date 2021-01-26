Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shares traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.23 and last traded at $123.17. 716,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 400,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.