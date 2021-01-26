Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,032,140 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,470,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032,140 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises approximately 4.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of KeyCorp worth $106,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 244,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,586. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

