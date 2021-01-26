Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 1,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.