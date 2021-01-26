Hardy Reed LLC Invests $200,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 273,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $51,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,569.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $83,918.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,750,707. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

