Hardy Reed LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.45.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.44. 130,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,900. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $361.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.53 and a 200-day moving average of $281.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

