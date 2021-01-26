Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $998,428.68. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,294,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,453. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.