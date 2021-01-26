Hardy Reed LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.65. 771,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.97 and a 200 day moving average of $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49.

