Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,059 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,764,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

