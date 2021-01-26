Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.85. 792,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average is $237.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

