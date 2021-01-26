Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

Shares of PPG traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.60. 1,931,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

