Haven Protocol Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00008055 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.23 million and $655,240.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,077.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.51 or 0.04094852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00416263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.95 or 0.01331026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00542110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00432049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00266131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022752 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,408,191 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

