Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $564.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.