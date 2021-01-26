Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hays from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hays presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Hays has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

