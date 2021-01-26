HC Wainwright Lowers Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Price Target to $6.00

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

