Head to Head Survey: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Voestalpine and Spectris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $14.14 billion 0.47 -$232.14 million ($0.28) -27.20 Spectris $2.08 billion 1.65 $298.92 million $1.07 13.80

Spectris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Voestalpine pays out -10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectris pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine -5.27% -10.77% -4.00% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Voestalpine and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 3 3 0 0 1.50 Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Spectris beats Voestalpine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products. It also supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, software, and services for product design optimization and manufacturing control; designs and manufactures tooling and monitoring system for installation and acquisition services, data processing services, 24/7 monitoring, and advanced analytics consulting; and manufactures various industrial control products, including human machine interface, digital and analogue panel meters, and process control. In addition, the company offers machinery protection and condition monitoring systems; portable vibration analyzers, data collectors, and field balancers; vibration monitors for machine protection; vibration sensors and accessories; installation and commissioning, remote monitoring, and product and vibration measurement training services; instrumentation and solutions for on-line and off-line process measurement and control; and vehicle test, validation and engineering services. Further, it provides particle measuring systems; and supplies gas analysis solutions and various related product and services. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is based in Egham, the United Kingdom.

