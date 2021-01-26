Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

