HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00005351 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $606.78 million and $226,272.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025759 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.