HEIDI Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 351.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. HEIDI has a total market cap of $7,385.56 and $235.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

