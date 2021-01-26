Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,772.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,634.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

