Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Declares GBX 5.80 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) stock opened at GBX 338.38 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £478.79 million and a PE ratio of 97.43. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 236.30 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) alerts:

In other Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) news, insider Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.