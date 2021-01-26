Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

