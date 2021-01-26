Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.00. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 21,218 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

In other news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $64,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,255.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Hennessy Advisors worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

