Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 436,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 132,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

