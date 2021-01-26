Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

