Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

HXL stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.