Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,772. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

