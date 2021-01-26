Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Truist boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

CZR stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

