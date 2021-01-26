Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,441,914 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70.

