Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 10,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 77,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,191. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

